Hyundai Motor, BMW Korea and three other companies will voluntarily recall more than 92,000 vehicles to fix faulty components, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The companies, including Mercedes-Benz Korea, Volkswagen Group Korea, and Stellantis Korea, are recalling a combined 92,088 units of 116 different models, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

Stellantis is a 50:50 joint venture set up through the merger of US carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and French automaker PSA Groupe, reports Yonhap news agency.

The problems that prompted the recall include software problems of the instrumental panel in BMW’s 520i Luxury sedan, software problems in the steering mechanism of the Volkswagen ID.4 SUV model, and a faulty brake vacuum pump in Hyundai’s Palisade SUV, it said.

Last month, Hyundai Motor, Mercedes-Benz Korea and five other companies voluntarily recalled more than 320,000 vehicles to fix faulty components.

The problems that prompted the recall include a faulty safety belt system in Hyundai’s independent brand Genesis’ G80 sedan, software problems in the electronic stability control system in Mercedes-Benz’s S 580 4MATIC sedan and a faulty fuel tank connection pipe in the Ferrari 296 GTB imported by FMK.

