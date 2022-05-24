New Delhi, May 24 (IANSlife) Everyone wants a bedsheet that looks nice, but that is not the only thing you should think about while buying one. A bedsheet is not only something that makes your room look better but also plays a great role in your sleep, which is very important for your mental and physical health. That is why you should keep in mind the material, thread count, colour, and more while buying your sheet. You need a bed sheet that is not only attractive but also comfortable and does not irritate your skin.

Layers is a consumer-friendly brand that provides high-quality products at a good price. They provide you with 100 percent cotton sheets, which are breathable and skin-friendly and can be used throughout the year.

Here is a list of unique yet cozy, pleasant, and perfect bedsheets from the collection that you need this summer:

Illuminating Homes

Habitat is a range of designs printed on unprocessed organic washed cotton, found in its most natural shades. The motifs used in the collection provide a close-to-nature experience. Enjoy kora cotton in its natural habitat and the familiar comfort that follows.

Panchatatva

Nature is made out of 5 elements, and so is our existence. Harmony and balance are the ways these elements in nature co-exist. We are made of panchatatva and will return to panchatatva, celebrating the forces of nature. Panchatatva is our ode to this magnificent balance that keeps us going. In this, we have five collections of bedsheets: Prithvi, Jal, Soorya, Vayu, and Aakash.

MILANO

Rich in its presentation and as colourful as the town itself, Milano is a colourful collection with all components inspired by the architecture and heritage of the town. Enjoy the essence of Milano from the comfort of your own bed.

ROMA

Rich in its presentation and colorful as the town itself, Roma is a collection with all the components inspired by the architecture and heritage of the town of Roma. Enjoy the essence of Roma right at the scapes of your bed.

BE BOLD

This is a range of bright dyed sheet sets in happy and bold colours, complementing the range of designs in layers. There are 15 shades to choose from.

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

20220524-112403