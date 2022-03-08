5 Bollywood movies you should watch on Women’s Day

Hindi Cinema has come a long way from portraying women as accessories to the male lead to giving women center stage and developing content where the woman is the hero of the story.

There is still a long way to go as the default is still leaning towards male heroes. However, even through the superstar hero mania, there are some movies that shine the focus light on their female characters and tell the audiences a riveting tale of inspiration, courage, grit, determination and power of a woman.

Here’s a list of such movies that all women should watch on Women’s Day

Lipstick Under My Burkha

This is a black comedy drama about four women of varying ages, from a college girl to an old woman who have secret lives which echo the freedom they desperately seek. Each woman has her regular life and its troubles and each one has a secret, a desperate desire they are trying to achieve away from the prying eyes of their family and society

Queen

This movie is a crown jewel in Kangana Ranaut’s acting repertoire. A small town girl, jilted at her wedding, takes off for her honeymoon solo and embarks on a heartwarming journey of self-discovery. This queen needs no man and we cannot applaud the writers enough. Kangana Ranaut can take a bow for how perfectly she got into the skin of Rani.

English Vinglish

The late megastar Sridevi made a comeback to the silver screen with this movie. This is yet another movie of self-realization made tastefully and put together in a warm tale showcasing a woman’s vulnerability and how she overcomes it and regains her confidence and self-respect to stand tall in her little world.

Tumhari Sulu

No one but Vidya Balan could have captured the essence of middle class housewife Sulu who becomes a bold and fabulous radio jockey. Tumhari Sulu keeps it very real and the struggles of a middle class woman juggling work (off beat) and family while dealing with the opinions and criticisms of friends and family are portrayed beautifully in this movie.

Thappad

It’s a movie that very much needed to be made. The very fact that there were a few people who watched the movie and thought that Taapsee Pannu’s character Amrita might have made a bigger issue of the slap than it was, is a testament to why this movie was needed. Brilliantly written, beautifully acted, the movie addressed domestic violence, rather, subtle emotional abuse and the angst of a woman who is taken for granted by her family.

It might seem like we have not mentioned the obvious Women centric movies. And movies like ‘Kahaani’, Raazi’, ‘Neerja’ ‘Mardaani’, ‘Pink’ must definitely be on everyone’s watch list as these movies are about strong women who can inspire you, but the movies above have a slice of real life thrown in which make it so much more relatable to the average woman.