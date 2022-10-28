INDIA

5 booked for gang-raping woman in Gujarat’s Botad

NewsWire
0
0

Botad police have booked five persons on charges of gang-raping a 31-year-old woman, police said on Friday.

According to a complaint lodged by the survivor’s father, the accused confined the woman on the night of October 26 and repeatedly violated her till next afternoon.

The incident took place when the woman had hired an auto for Gadhda on October 26. Idrish Sandhi, along with Savlat Sandhi and Sahil Sandhi, forcibly took her to an abandoned place and took turns to assault her sexually.

As per her complaint, the woman is married but owing to ill health, she has returned to her parental home at Lathidad village near Botad town. She is being treated for depression and other mental issues.

Local Crime Branch Police Sub Inspector S.B Solanki, investigating the case, said that the victim’s medical examination was conducted on Thursday itself.

A manhunt has been launched to arrest all the five accused booked for gang-rape, sexual harassment and abetting.

20221028-113802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cabinet Secy to hold meeting with states showing spike in Covid...

    Drugs recovered from local dealers in Gujarat

    India objects to WHO methodology projecting ‘excess mortality estimates’

    Delhi HC seeks Centre’s response on PIL to adopt Indian holistic...