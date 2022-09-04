INDIA

5 booked for murder over man’s inter-faith relationship

NewsWire
0
0

Five persons have been booked for kidnapping and murdering a 22-year-old man for having an affair with a 19-year-old girl from a different community.

According to reports, Sunil Kumar had gone missing on Friday evening and the following day, his body was found hanging from a tree with limbs tied and mouth gagged.

The police said that some obscene pictures of the girl had started circulating on social media which may have enraged her family members who wanted to teach the man a lesson.

A purported audio was shared by an unidentified person from the man’s mobile late on Friday, in which the victim could be heard “begging for life”.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against the woman’s kin, including her brothers Mohd. Fazal, Mohd. Yaseen, Abrar Ahmad and two others. The accused have been detained for questioning, police said.

Additional SP, Rajkumar Agarwal, said: “We have booked five people for murder so far. The body has been sent for autopsy. We have taken the viral pictures and an audio message into consideration for the probe.”

The deceased’s uncle Harbhajan, said: “My nephew was killed because of his girlfriend. Her father, uncle and brothers are all involved in the murder.”

20220904-092603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rajini’s Dada Saheb Phalke celebrated across nation (Ld)

    Union Minister Shripad Naik’s son denied ticket to contest Goa polls

    Confidence motion to show no MLAs have gone anywhere, BJP’s ‘Operation...

    Kashmiriyat faces death threat as Kashmiris kill Kashmiris