Five persons have been booked for kidnapping and murdering a 22-year-old man for having an affair with a 19-year-old girl from a different community.

According to reports, Sunil Kumar had gone missing on Friday evening and the following day, his body was found hanging from a tree with limbs tied and mouth gagged.

The police said that some obscene pictures of the girl had started circulating on social media which may have enraged her family members who wanted to teach the man a lesson.

A purported audio was shared by an unidentified person from the man’s mobile late on Friday, in which the victim could be heard “begging for life”.

An FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of IPC against the woman’s kin, including her brothers Mohd. Fazal, Mohd. Yaseen, Abrar Ahmad and two others. The accused have been detained for questioning, police said.

Additional SP, Rajkumar Agarwal, said: “We have booked five people for murder so far. The body has been sent for autopsy. We have taken the viral pictures and an audio message into consideration for the probe.”

The deceased’s uncle Harbhajan, said: “My nephew was killed because of his girlfriend. Her father, uncle and brothers are all involved in the murder.”

