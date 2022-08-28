Five boys from Noida drowned in Yamuna river near DND flyover here on Sunday while immersing an idol of Lord Krishna.

Authorities have recovered the bodies of two boys from the river while the search to find three others was underway.

As per the information, several people from Noida’s Bhangel-Salarpur village assembled near the river to immerse the idol.

The boys, originally from Bihar, worked in factories located in Phase-2 area. On Sunday evening, they along with several others had reached bridge number-9 near DND to immerse the idol. While immersing the idol, the feet of two boys slipped. For helping them, three others jumped into the river. However, all five drowned despite the efforts of divers present there.

The five youth were identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16), Lalit (17), Biru (19) and Rituraj (20).

