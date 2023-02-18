New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANSlife) Every modern kitchen must have efficient space administration. With their innovation in modularity, various companies have created a wide range of options to maximise the use of compact areas and improve the utility of kitchens. A seamless cooking experience is provided by modular kitchens, which feature well-designed modules and components that provide aesthetically appealing cabinets with features and utility.

Here are the top five brands offering an ultra-luxurious modular kitchen experience in India to match the overall design of your home.

WURFEL KUCHE

One of the top quality brands which offer the finest European finish modular kitchens. Wurfel manufactures luxury modular kitchens that are cancer free and made from self-sustainable, FSC certified forests. The primary types of board used by the brand for their modular kitchens and wardrobes are High Density, Water Resistant Particle Board, MDF (Medium Density Fibre) Board and synchronised plywood. Wurfel also provides a lot of finishing options, such as laminate, poly-lacquer, glass, El Lucido etc. Their modular kitchens are timeless and crafted to make every meal a pleasurable experience.

REHAU

REHAU Kitchen, a German artistry for Indian Kitchens. REHAU Kitchen promises seamless edge band kitchen cabinet & door, German Hardware and Accessories. The modular kitchen uses the brand’s newly launched RAUVISIO quartz stone for kitchen worktops that is considerably more hygienic and easier to clean due to its polished surface and fibre-free material while being more aesthetically appealing. RAUVOLET roller shutter adds more glamor & functionality to in a REHAU Kitchen.

Haecker Kuechen

The brand offers high-end, stylish modular kitchens in a variety of stunning colors. The cutting-edge technology blends elegance, high-end features, and luxury to perfectly complement the clients’ ideal kitchen ideas. The company also introduced handles-free kitchens with lighted LED profiles.

Sleek Kitchen by Asian Paints

The brand gives a striking makeover to your kitchen with vibrant shades available in both matte and gloss surfaces. It offers suitable base cabinets in a wide variety of color range, tall units, wall units, open cabinets and many more components to complement your kitchen. The innovative range and functional accessories benefits in enhancing the cooking experience.

Godrej Interio Kitchen

With the modern style that matches your personality, the brand offers two ranges of modular kitchens named Steel chef which is specially designed for Indian kitchen needs and Willow Work featuring a wooden framework with elegant aesthetics. A Godrej Interio Kitchen is designed especially for Indian cooking needs which have high oil and water usage and are perfect in the Indian weather conditions.

Today, modular kitchens are an essential component of every house. To provide you with a clutter-free cooking experience, it helps create a customised storage space with cabinets, skirting drawers, a pantry, a janitor pantry, and many other storage options. People are searching for Indian modular kitchen brands to fill this sizable need. To make cooking simple and enjoyable, one can choose from the aforementioned brands, which give a variety of regional and international options.

