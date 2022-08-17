INDIA

5 bronze idols stolen from TN temple recovered; 4 arrested

NewsWire
0
0

The idol wing of the Tamil Nadu police has arrested four persons and retrieved five bronze idols from them that were stolen from Arulmigu Adinatha Perumal Ranganaikki Ammal temple in Dindigul district of the state, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Prabhakaran, R. Ilavarasan, G. Paulraj, and M. Dinesh Kumar. All are from Dindigul district.

According to police, the main accused in the case, Prabhakaran had stolen the idols from the temple in May 2021. The temple authorities had not filed a complaint but the idol wing police came to know that they were planning to sell the idols at a price of Rs 12 crore.

The idols were of Perumal, Sreedevi, Bhudevi, Chandrashekara, and Parvati.

The DGP of the state idol wing police, Jayanth Murali got information and sent a special team of idol wing police to nab the culprits and retrieve the idols.

According to idol wing police sources, Additional Superintendent of Police, Mailachami, and his team of Sub Inspectors and constables carried out an undercover operation and established contact with the smugglers who were in procession of the idols.

Police officers posing as buyers had approached the smugglers but they did not show the idols suspecting the potential buyers to be police officers.

A police officer told IANS that it was after much convincing that they agreed to show the idols and when the articles were shown, all the four individuals were apprehended.

They are being questioned at the idol wing police station for further information as to whether they were involved in other temple thefts.

20220817-163205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    741 new Covid cases, 191 recoveries reported in Gurugram

    IPL 2022: Dhawan, Mayank and Odean star in Punjab’s 12-run win...

    Kalra brought to Khan Chacha for questioning

    Jammer to block, booster to enhance mobile signal illegal: Centre