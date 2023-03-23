WORLD

5 cars of freight train derail in the US

Five cars of a freight train derailed in Ayer of the US state of Massachusetts.

The Ayer Fire Department said emergency crews responded to a report of a train derailment shortly before Thursday noon.

Five derailed cars were found. The train was not carrying any hazardous material, Xinhua news agency reported.

Personnel of CSX, a freight railroad company operating in North America, on the spot “confirmed that the cars are sealed and are carrying trash/recycling material”.

Containment booms were deployed to the waterway near the derailment as a precaution, according to the Ayer Fire Department.

