WORLD

5 countries start responsibilities as newly elected members of UNSC

NewsWire
0
0

Five countries — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland — have began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Their two-year term officially started on January 1, but the first business day of the Security Council for 2023 after the New Year holiday break is Tuesday, January 3, Xinhua news agency reported.

A flag installation ceremony was held on Tuesday to mark the start of their responsibilities. The ceremony was initiated by Kazakhstan in 2018.

Kazakhstan’s permanent representative Akan Rakhmetullin, who presided over the ceremony, voiced confidence that the five new council members will bring much depth and focus to the pressing issues of global peace and security.

“As we begin a new year, it is clear that the global situation continues to be marked by numerous challenges and crisis, from ongoing conflicts and humanitarian calamities to the negative impacts of climate change and the pandemic,” Rakhmetullin said.

Addressing these acute issues requires cooperation and solidarity as well as the commitment of all UN member states, he said.

The permanent representatives of the five new council members made short speeches before they installed their respective national flags outside the Security Council Chamber.

The five countries replaced India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

The 15-member Security Council has five permanent members — the USA, the UK, France, Russia and China, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. Five non-permanent members are replaced every year.

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates are in the middle of their two-year term as non-permanent members.

20230104-061804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flu cases rise in US: CDC data

    Novavax Covid-19 vaccine Adjuvanted gets expanded approval in US

    Palestine warns against allowing Israeli settlers to visit Al-Aqsa

    Elizabeth Hurley, son Damian post heartfelt messages following Warne’s demise