Five countries — Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland — have began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

Their two-year term officially started on January 1, but the first business day of the Security Council for 2023 after the New Year holiday break is Tuesday, January 3, Xinhua news agency reported.

A flag installation ceremony was held on Tuesday to mark the start of their responsibilities. The ceremony was initiated by Kazakhstan in 2018.

Kazakhstan’s permanent representative Akan Rakhmetullin, who presided over the ceremony, voiced confidence that the five new council members will bring much depth and focus to the pressing issues of global peace and security.

“As we begin a new year, it is clear that the global situation continues to be marked by numerous challenges and crisis, from ongoing conflicts and humanitarian calamities to the negative impacts of climate change and the pandemic,” Rakhmetullin said.

Addressing these acute issues requires cooperation and solidarity as well as the commitment of all UN member states, he said.

The permanent representatives of the five new council members made short speeches before they installed their respective national flags outside the Security Council Chamber.

The five countries replaced India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

The 15-member Security Council has five permanent members — the USA, the UK, France, Russia and China, and 10 non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the UN General Assembly. Five non-permanent members are replaced every year.

Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates are in the middle of their two-year term as non-permanent members.

