Five CRPF troopers were injured on Wednesday in a road accident in J&K’s Jammu district.

Police said a truck driven by its driver in rash and negligent manner hit a CRPF vehicle in Tikri area of Jammu district.

“Five CRPF troopers including ASI Brij lal, SgCt Ashok kumar, ASI Govind Raj, ASI S. Silver Raj and ASI Romesh were injured.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment,” police said.

20230315-123203