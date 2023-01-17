ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

5 days ahead of release, ‘Pathaan’ advance bookings open on Jan 20

NewsWire
0
0

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the silver screen after 4 years with his upcoming spy-thriller movie ‘Pathaan’. Naturally, the audience is charged up to witness one of India’s biggest superstars back in action.

Considering the buzz around the film and the anticipation on the audience’s part, the makers of the film have decided to open the advance booking of the film 5 days prior to its release.

The advance booking for the film will start on January 20. The strategy is to take the hype around Pathaan to its most optimal point before the production house, YRF gives an opportunity to audiences to book tickets of this big ticket Hindi tentpole movie.

Rohan Malhotra, Vice President, Distribution, said: “The advance booking for Pathaan will open on 20th Jan in India for the normal 2D version in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu along with premium formats like IMAX, 4DX, D BOX and ICE versions in Hindi.”

“YRF is very excited to release the 4th film of the YRF Spy Universe which marks the entry of superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham to one of India’s biggest franchisesa, he added.

20230117-163403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek Bachchan: ‘Bob Biswas’ is one of the coolest films I’ve...

    Kartik Aaryan: “Not everything is promotional; we’re humans too”

    Anubhav Sinha frames a Bollywood moment from Rajkummar-Patralekhaa wedding

    Vishal Bhardwaj: ‘Phir Dhan Te Nan’ stirs up the memories of...