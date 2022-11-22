WORLD

5 dead, 18 injured in US nightclub shooting

At least five people were killed and 18 others injured in a shooting at a nightclub in the US’ Colorado, said local police.

Police received calls just before midnight Saturday about an active shooter at Club Q in Colorado Springs, the second-most populous city in the state, the Colorado Springs Police Department was quoted by Xinhua news agency as saying.

The first officer arrived at midnight and the suspect was detained two minutes later, police said.

The suspect, identified as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, immediately started shooting as he entered the club with a rifle, Colorado Springs Police Chief Adrian Vasquez told media.

At least two people inside the club confronted and fought with the suspect and were able to stop the suspect from continuing to kill and harm others, Vasquez said.

“Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” said the club in a statement posted on its Facebook page.

“We thank the quick reactions of heroic customers that subdued the gunman and ended this hate attack,” it said.

