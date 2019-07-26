5 dead, 35 injured in Pakistan bombing

Islamabad, July 31 (IANS) Five people were killed and 35 others injured in a bombing outside a police station in Pakistan’s Quetta city, authorities have said.

The attack on Tuesday was carried out using a motorcycle rigged with explosives and detonated by remote control, police spokesman Mohamed Ramzan told Efe news from Quetta.

The motorbike was parked near a police station and a van filled with officers.

All five fatalities were civilians, as were 31 of those wounded, Ramzan said.

Eight of the wounded are listed in serious condition at hospitals in Quetta, capital of Balochistan province.

No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, which took place late in the afternoon.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement condemning the attack and expressing sorrow over “the loss of lives.”

Quetta, home to more than 1 million people, is one of the most dangerous cities in Pakistan due to the presence of armed groups including Baloch separatists, the Pakistani Taliban and other jihadist factions.

Two people died and 16 were hurt last week in a motorcycle-bomb attack on the outskirts of the city. And a year ago, Quetta suffered the worst terrorist incident in Pakistan’s history: an attack on a political rally that left 149 people dead.

–IANS

pg