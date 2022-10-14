WORLD

5 dead after shooting in North Carolina

NewsWire
0
0

At least five people died after a shooting in the US state of North Carolina, authorities have confirmed.

The incident took place late Thursday evening in the city of Raleigh, reports Xinhua news agency.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that an off-duty police officer was among the victims.

Earlier in the evening, Raleigh Police Department had tweeted that they “are currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive”.

Later, the law enforcement added that “the suspect has been taken into custody”.

In a statement, Baldwin said: “This is a sad and tragic day for the city of Raleigh… All of us in Raleigh right now need to come together. We need to support those in our community who have suffered a terrible loss. A loss of a loved one. We need to support the family of the police officer who was killed and also the police officer who was shot.”

State Governor Roy Cooper said that “tonight, terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh”.

Cooper said he spoke with the Mayor and “instructed state law enforcement to provide assistance responding to the active shooter in East Raleigh”.

“State and local officers are on the ground and working to stop the shooter and keep people safe,” the Governor added.

20221014-092603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Philippines to allow entry of fully vaccinated tourists

    Ukraine crisis, inflation weigh on Italian economy

    Women burn headscarves as anti-hijab protests continue in Iran

    How brain inflammation in Covid patients triggers neurological damage