WORLD

5 dead after tornado hits Missouri

NewsWire
0
0

At least five people were killed and five others injured after a tornado slammed the US state of Missouri, authorities said.

Glen Allen, a town about 100 miles south of St. Louis, took a direct hit from what Doppler radar indicated was likely a tornado of EF-2 or EF-3 strength at about 3.45 a.m. Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Storm Prediction Center as saying.

There is a large debris field, and damage appears to be extensive, Missouri state emergency management officials said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol tweeted that they were assisting agencies in Bollinger County in search and recovery efforts near Glen Allen, reports USA Today.

Twelve structures were destroyed and dozens more damaged, authorities said.

“The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heartbreaking to see it,” USA Today quoted Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri Highway Patrol as saying.

He added that crews had to use chainsaws to cut back trees and brush to reach homes.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson toured the storm damage area and said President Joe Biden called to assure him of federal help.

Severe weather and tornado risks are moving east, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

A band of the country from Louisiana to western New York could be at risk for severe thunderstorms.

Dangerous winds and severe thunderstorms were possible in at least 10 states, including Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, on Wednesday.

More than 45 million Americans were under tornado, severe thunderstorm or wind watch advisories.

Affected by severe weather, delays were reported at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Chicago’s O’Hare and Midway airports on Wednesday morning.

The latest line of destructive weather comes less than a week after dozens of tornadoes roared through the Midwest and South, killing more than 30 people and damaging thousands of homes and businesses.

At least 63 people have been killed in this early part of the season for severe storms.

20230406-103804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blinken addresses civil society leaders in India visit

    US agrees to deliver India raw material for vaccines

    Japanese police file new charges against ex-PM Abe’s murder suspect

    BWF cancels Hong Kong, Macau Open due to Covid-19