5 dead in car crash in Greece

NewsWire
Five people lost their lives in northern Greece when a car carrying 10 illegal migrants crashed onto another vehicle, according to local media.

The incident happened on the outskirts of Komotini city near the land border with Turkey, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported on Saturday, citing local police.

The victims were four migrants whose nationalities have not been clarified yet, and the local driver of the second car, Xinhua news agency reported.

Another three migrants were hospitalised in serious condition, according to the report.

Similar incidents have been reported many times in recent years in northern Greece. Despite efforts to fight smuggling networks at land and sea borders, thousands of migrants and refugees still try to enter Greece every year.

20230416-015002

