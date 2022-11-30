New Delhi, Nov 30 (IANSlife) If you are looking for a magnificent experience then you must know that India is home to plenty of such royal properties that offer ultra-posh rooms giving you a taste of the Maharajas lifestyle. These luxurious hotels have some exceptional suites reflecting India’s opulent past, rich cultural heritage, and royal history. Every second spent here gives you ultimate rest, comfort, and a feeling that you are some modern king or queen.

Maharaja Suite  The Leela Palace, Udaipur

The Maharaja Suite at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, responds to the expectations of a modern luxury traveler and offers “Living life, king size”. Built into the suite, for the discreet comfort of its distinguished guests, is uninterrupted relaxation, recreation, and complete privacy- The 3,585 sq. ft. the suite comes with a living room, study, dining area, and master bedroom with a separate walk-in wardrobe. A king-size bathtub and jacuzzi, an attached massage parlor, a spacious plunge pool, and sprawling courtyards, adds to the scenic view with its interconnecting Grand Heritage View Balcony.

Sukh Niwas – Rambagh Palace, Jaipur

When it comes to the posh “Sukh Niwas suite” at Rambagh Palace in Jaipur offers you a spacious dining area, swanky bedroom, glamorous bathroom with modern amenities, and a private terrace that enthralls guests with panoramic views of the royal gardens and the Aravali Hills. It’s a massive suite spanning 1800 sq. ft. representing the ethnic culture of Rajasthan as opposed to the majestic lifestyle of the Kings. The Decor of these cottages is skillfully done keeping in mind the comfort and the taste of varied guests. The warm hospitality and timeless service add to the trademark of Rambagh Palace.

Khwabgah – Noor Mahal Palace, Karnal

The jaw-dropping 2700 sq. ft. Khwabgah of Noor Mahal Palace at Karnal exudes regal experience. Khwabgah is a spacious royal chamber encompassing 2 bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a separate bar, a private butler service, and an office chamber with a private terrace. A level of understated luxury is maintained, arched stonework, rich drapes, crystal chandeliers, gold-leaf frescoes, opulent furniture, and accessories envelop you in an ambiance of sheer regal luxury. Khwabgah’s main door was once hinged to a haveli in Bikaner’s Raisamand. The royal chamber has an original window from the Mughals era. The in-room bar area is adorned by restored pieces from the debris of the Golden Temple vicinities after Operation Blue Star. The walls have been beautified with extremely rare vegetable color hand-paintings and intricate ‘tikri’ work by Rajasthani artisans who have conserved the art handed over to them in the family legacy.

Kohinoor Suite – Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra

The Oberoi Amarvila is a reflection of India’s royalty blended with modern amenities. And the Kohinoor Suite is the most precious jewel in its crown. This exceptional accommodation with 230 square meters of interiors, harmonizes the romance of Agra and the luxuries of an Oberoi experience. Unparalleled Taj Mahal views can be enjoyed from every room; even the king-size bed faces Agra’s iconic monument to love. Practice yoga in the gardens or cool off in the massive pool with its striking indigo tiles.

Presidential Suite – Oberoi Gurgaon

Conveniently located near Delhi Airport, the strikingly modern Oberoi Gurgaon offers all the comforts of a five-star cosmopolitan hotel, from its sophisticated fine-dining restaurant to a 50,000-square-foot luxury shopping arcade sporting brands Check into the spacious Presidential Suite for the ultimate crash pad overlooking Gurgaon’s vibrant cityscape. The 5,300-square-foot suite, decked out with original artwork and its own Italian marble fireplace, features a spacious living room and dining area, a king-size master bedroom, a twin bedroom, a luxurious bathroom, a gym/yoga room, and a private pool and terrace.

