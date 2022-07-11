A two-and-a-half feet tall man managed to nab a five feet tall thief in Bihar’s Buxar district.

Santosh Kumar, sub-inspector of Krishnabrahma police station confirms the incident. He said that the accused Dhodha Bind, a native of Turiganj was nabbed the the two and half feet person named Ranjeet Paswan and handed over to the police but his associate managed to flee from the spot.

The incident was reported from Nuaon village under Krishna Brahma police station on Sunday night when Dhodha Bind along with his associate jumped the wall and entered into the house of Paswan. He and his wife were sleeping at that time.

The thieves entered the room and stole valuables from the cupboard. Hearing the noise, Paswan woke up and noticed two persons. He immediately ran towards them, and managed to nab one of them. Paswan’s wife, who also woke up after the scuffle, raised the alarm. Immediately neighbours assembled at Paswan’s house and overpowered the accused.

“Until the neighbours have not reached the house, Paswan tightly held Bind. He showed courage and fought with the thief who was twice of his height. They handed him over after our team reached the spot. The raid is currently underway to nab Bind’s associate who is on the run with the valuables stolen from the house,” Kumar said.

20220712-030404