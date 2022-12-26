HEALTHINDIA

5 foreign nationals test Covid positive in Bodh Gaya

NewsWire
0
0

Five foreign nationals have tested positive for Covid-19 in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya amid a nationwide alert over resurgence of the pandemic in various countries.

Of the five patients, five are from England and two from Myanmar, according to health officials.

Four of them were isolated in their respective hotels in Bodh Gaya, while a woman went to Delhi after her report came negative for the second time.

The five came arrived in Bodh Gaya from Thailand on December 20 to participate in Kaal Chakra Puja where Buddhist spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama is the chief guest.

“We have learnt that 32 foreigners who came for a Kaal Chakra Puja have cough and cold. Accordingly, we have conducted the RT-PCR tests on the direction of District Magistrate Tyagarajan SM and found five of them to be infected with Covid-19,” said Gaya Civil Surgeon Kamal Kishore Roy.

“We have isolated them in their respective hotels and also provided medical kits and instruction to follow Covid guidelines. The victims have minor symptoms,” he said.

The Kaal Chakra Puja is held in Bodh Gaya every year and people from across the world come to participate in it.

This year, Buddhist monks, followers and foreigners of 50 countries have been registered for the event.

20221226-121404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NZ’s 1st Covid vaccine to arrive earlier than expected: PM

    Dope test to be mandatory for university admission in Bangladesh

    SC asks Ramdev for his original video, statement on allopathy

    Covid caused collateral damage to global cardiac services: Study