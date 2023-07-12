Mumbai, July 12 (IANSlife) Mumbai has a distinct atmosphere during the monsoon; there is much-needed tranquilly and a break from the sweltering heat. Your scorching hot chai tastes even better, and the city appears to be green. While most of us like the sight of rain and fear going outside, we can assure you that the monsoon season in the largest metropolis doesn’t need you to stay inside and waste the opportunity.

You may participate in a variety of fun events and activities, from a globally acclaimed theatre production to a walk outside the city. Don’t worry if you don’t know where to begin; we’ve selected the top five events the city is hosting this season.

Bringing in the weekend a day early for Mumbaikars this monsoon, Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla has introduced specially curated fun packages for every THIRD Thursday of the month. This will begin from July 20th, 2023 and will go on till August 17th, 2023. The packages will consist of various activities from enjoying in a sports bar to playing your heart out in Timezone!

Have a look at all the activities here!

PAW Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is a musical theatre drama set to enthrall audiences from July 20th to July 30th, 2023 at the renowned NMAAC. It will act as a perfect opportunity for a cute family gathering. During the show, guests will also have an opportunity to participate in the adventure and become a part of the PAW Patrol Cheer Team. Get set to get on this journey with your kids, friends and family to ensure that you don’t miss out on this magical experience!

Grab your best seats on BookMyShow.

The city has more to offer than hustle and bustle, a couple of hours drive and you will be pleasantly surprised by the refreshing green sights. The hills and ghats make for beautiful trekking and hiking zones. From medium to high intensity, there are various options available and you can choose what works best. One of the most attractive treks this season is the Lohagad Fort. It is a popular trekking destination located near Pune. It is a relatively easy trek and the beautiful hike comes with a promising view. Especially during monsoons, the entire area is transformed into a verdant paradise. Also don’t forget to relish a locally made Vadapav while you are there! For those looking for options closer home Sanjay Gandhi National Park and Karjat are a short ride away.

Sunday Streets is a Mumbai Police Initiative to revive the ‘Spirit of Mumbai.’ Often spotted on social media, the Sunday Streets in the monsoons are a different vibe! You can expect a fun filled Sunday morning with people from different walks of life coming together to enjoy fun activities ranging from singing and dancing to fitness. You are most welcome to participate or enjoy as a spectator even! Make your way down town to the iconic Marine Drive for a wholesome Sunday morning!

Art and monsoon go hand in hand for the folks who love staying indoors! This art workshop is open to all age groups starting from July 15th Get the chance to learn from a professional artist and create an original, handmade art that you can take back home! This workshop is bound to lift your spirits and make your creative soul happy. Don’t forget to tag along with your friends and family and spend some quality time together doing what you love!

IANSlife can be contacted at

2023071238203