New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANSlife) It’s unusual to meet someone who does not enjoy ice cream. There are some fantastic ice cream combos as well as numerous ways to serve them. If you want a quick and easy dessert, ice cream is always the best option.

Try these five inventive ice cream pairings:

Pabrai’s nalen gur ice cream with churro

Pabrai is the place to go if you prefer unusual, special flavours. Must try their Nalen GurIce-cream, which is a combination of Jaggery and coconut, along with a churro; this unusual combination will please your taste buds. To make your own twist on a classic treat, top it with a scoop of Nalengur Ice cream for a flavour that will surprise you.

Apsara’s chocolate chip ice cream with crepes

Apsara’s Chocolate Chip Ice Cream with Crepes is what happens when ice cream meets crepes. Discover the allure of warm buttery crepes topped with delectable chocolate chip ice cream. It’s topped with chocolate sauce. What you ultimately get to taste is a taste of Parisian bliss.

Havmor vanilla ice cream with french toast

In the realm of ice cream, the brand Havmor has carved out a niche for itself. Dessert crepe recipes are available. The Havmor Vanilla Ice Cream with French Toast and your favourite fruits, on the other hand, is out of this world. These crepes are sweeter than the ones often eaten for breakfast. This option is enhanced with the addition of chocolate ice cream, whipped cream, and a drizzle of your favourite sauce.

Bina’s Thai Red Rubies with fruit custard and toppings of jelly

Get a chance to enjoy Thai ice cream flavours at Mumbai’s well-known Bina Ice-cream. Thai Red Rubies Ice cream, a variation on the popular Thai dessert Tub Tim Grob, is one of their unusual flavours. The flavour is named after the ruby-coloured pomegranate seeds. This option consists of coconut ice cream with rose water chestnuts. Serve with a fruit custard and jelly mixture.

Baskin Robbins caramel ice cream with apple pie

Baskin Robbins is a popular American ice cream brand in India. It comes in a range of flavours. Caramel ice cream, on the other hand, goes well with apple pie. This combination is a rich ice cream that complements baked apples. Spice is added with cinnamon and nutmeg, and the flavour is enhanced with salted caramel.(N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe can be contacted at lothungbeni.h@ians.in)

20220915-140003