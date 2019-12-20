5 hacks for women solo travellerr

New Delhi, Jan 5 (IANSlife) Going solo is a way for many to unplug with more and more women taking solo trips. If you, too, are planning your very first solo trip, here are a few useful tips to keep in mind shared by Rashmi Chadha, founder of Wovoyage, a women centric travel startup.

1. Destination matters: Prepare for the country you are travelling to

Read about the country or the city you are travelling to. Complete your research and prepare for your travel accordingly. This is the age of internet and you can read blogs or watch vlogs which can provide great knowledge about a particular place and help you plan a perfect trip. Download audio tour apps, Google translator and the country’s most useful travel applications.

2. Go Locale: Blend in, learn the local language, culture

It’s always better to gel with the locals as people become friendlier and you get a better experience. See if you can learn how to say some basic words like thank you, sorry, ask for water or directions, etc. in the local language which can help you connect with the locals and even find your way back to your hotel in some situations.

Learn how to blend in – it means dressing and speaking like a local whenever necessary, which can give you a chance to know the place more intimately and made the experience more wonderful.

3. Be the early bird: Book in advance

Never land in a country without booking your stay. It gives you your first direction after stepping out of the airport. Even book your transfers from the airport to the hotel to avoid putting yourself in a stranded situation. Find the best solutions to get to your hotel from the airport online and book it.

Find and book your city tours online days before the date of travel. You might get better deals online than you will get on the spot.

4. Feel Empowered: Book local tours with female-run firms or women guides

Women are more comfortable with other women, it’s always safe, trustworthy and what will be better than women empowering each other. There are many women guides available in every city. Look for tours operated by female guides and book them beforehand. Look for homestays provided by women, sometimes you might get a chance to book tours provided by those homestays and get to experience the city in the best possible way like a local.

5. Prioritise safety: Women-only and women friendly accommodation

Besides travelling with precaution, where you stay during the vacation is pivotal to your safety. Women-only accommodations are an option and offer not only a safe ambience, but are also managed by an all-female workforce.

There are women dorms in hostels that you can book or you can look for hotels that have a women-only floor. You can ask for special requirements while making a reservation and book the room according to your needs. Look for centrally located and accessible places that can solve your how to reach problems.

