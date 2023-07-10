INDIA

5 held at RGIA with 1.93 kg gold, 62,400 cigarette sticks

NewsWire
0
0

Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here have arrested five persons and seized 1.93 kg gold worth Rs 17 crore and 62,400 cigarette sticks in separate cases.

All the accused were held following tip offs.

In the first case, smuggled gold weighing 1,399 grams in the form of bars, worth Rs 84.8 lakh, was seized from a passenger who had arrived at Hyderabad from Dubai. On further investigation, it was found that the gold was planned to be taken out through an airport staff member and the same was foiled by Customs in a swift interception.

Both the accused were placed under arrest.

In the second case, 527 grams of smuggled gold, worth Rs 31.8 lakh, was recovered from a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad from Jeddah.

“The gold was concealed in the rectum of the person in the form of two capsules. We also seized 62,400 smuggled cigarette sticks from two passengers who arrived from Bangkok and Dubai,” said the official.

2023071037053

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Blast in school triggers fresh tension along Assam-Mizoram border

    Enlarged Air India Group continues progressive network optimisation

    1st Test, Day 1: Head’s 78 not out give Australia edge...

    Delhi mayor polls: Amid sloganeering, MCD House adjourned briefly