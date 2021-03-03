Five persons have been arrested for rioting and creating ruckus in the Bhalaswa Dairy area in outer North Delhi.

The arrested persons have been identified as Rahul, Arif, Rakesh, Amit and Rustam, who have been accused of damaging some vehicles and firing in the air to terrorise the people of the locality in Mukundpur. As per the interrogation of the arrested persons, the incident was preceded by a property dispute over a plot in the locality.

“The incident was reported on Monday. As soon as the information was received, a police team rushed to the spot and found that some anti-social elements had broken the window panes of some vehicles, including one PCR van,” said Rajiv Ranjan, DCP, outer North Delhi.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act was registered at the Bhalswa Dairy police station.

“Thereafter, criminal intelligence was gathered, and concerted efforts were made, which resulted in the swift arrest of the five rioters. Some more suspects have also been identified who are under the lens,” the officer added.

As per the information received, all the arrested persons are budding criminals. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

