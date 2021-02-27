The Delhi Police arrested three persons and apprehended two in connection with the stabbing of a boy and molestation of a girl in South East Delhi’s Kalkaji.

The development comes a day after a 17-year-old was stabbed and injured by some boys after he objected to “objectionable remarks and gestures” directed at his sister in Delhi’s Kalkaji on Friday.

The boy, who has received a stab wound, has been admitted to Delhi’s All India Institute for Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for treatment.

Urging Home Minister Amit Shah and LG Anil Baijal to take appropriate action in the matter, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter while Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) on Saturday issued a notice to Delhi Police in connection with the heinous attack on the 17-year-old boy in Kalkaji.

The brother and sister were going back home at around 1 p.m. after attending school when three-four boys, standing nearby, started making indecent remarks and gestures at the girl. The girl told the police that her brother went to confront the boys, one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him in his stomach and fled. The Delhi Police later registered a case under Sections 307, 354(D) and 509 of IPC.

“The three accused have been identified as Kishan, a resident of Giri Nagar, Jishan, a resident of Govind Puri, and Ritik, a resident of Trilokpuri, have been arrested while two apprehended in this case,” RP Meena, DCP South East Delhi said.

–IANS

zaz/rt