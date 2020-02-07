5 Indian cities to buy best handloom sarees

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANSlife) India’s rich cultural heritage is the reason why the country has a history of handlooms. Every corner of India speaks for its own weaving and draping style. We have about 60 kinds of weaving patterns originating from the rural India alone. There is a range of quintessential Indian handloom beyond the usual gota-patti, half-saris, embellished gowns and subtle sheers that we come across.

Akshay Jain, Managing Partner, Greenways – A legacy of 77 years, lists down five cities offering the textile brilliance you would ask for in a classic five-yard-saree:

Saualkuchi, Assam

The stunning texture of Muga Silk, known for its outrageous sturdiness and gold-tone, was once held only for the royal families. It is acquired from semi-trained multivoltine silkworm, Antheraea Assamensis. These silkworms feed on the leaves of Som and Soalu plants and the silk delivered from them is known for its polished surface and strength. The sparkle of the texture is said to improve after each wash making it an item that will last you a lifetime.

Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu

As per a folklore, Kanchi silk weavers are the relatives of Sage Markanda, the ace weaver of Gods who would weave tissue from lotus fiber. It is woven from fine mulberry silk string which originates in South India and the zari that originates in Gujarat. The border shading and pattern are typically unique from the rest of the saree. Kanchipuram silk is recognized by its wide contrasting borders which could have checks, stripes or flower.

Kota, Rajasthan

Often known to be one of the most beautiful fabrics and sarees of India, the Masuria Malmal or Kota Doria is recognized by its geometric designs called “khats”. Woven in pure cotton and silk in various densities, the saree is abundantly adored and loved for its delicacy that holds a special place in every wardrobe. The handloom kota doria saree is great in texture and can be differentiated from its power loom rival. The differential beating of the cotton utilized for handloom sarees renders the texture it a delicate and sensitive texture which is not there in a power loom saree.

Aurangabad, Maharashtra

A real Paithani saree is probably the most extravagant handloom piece you can possess. With its unpredictable themes and very fine silk yarns, a unique Paithani is an unquestionable to have in every handloom expert’s wardrobe. A Paithani saree would have a contrasting colour tone to the gold zari laden pallu. The pallu for the most part has a peacock theme and is viewed as a sign of the Paithani style of work. A double tone impact accomplished by adding colored twists and wefts likewise adds a character to these sarees.

Bhoodan Pochampally, Telangana

Pochampally ikat, is a sort of silk that was discovered in a community of Andhra Pradesh, Bhoodan Pochampally. Named as the “Silk City of India”, the town is known for giving the world a texture that can beat any other form of ikat in the entire nation. The saree is known to have a blending comfort which makes it perfect for a first timer. One of the most popular patterns of the saree is the entrancing geometric design all over giving it an ideal daze-y feel.

