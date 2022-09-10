WORLD

5 injured as blasts rock western edge of Kabul

Five people sustained injuries in two blasts that rocked Dasht-e-Barchi area in the western edge of the Afghan capital Kabul on late Saturday evening, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.

“Explosive devices planted on two bicycles went off in Dasht-e-Barchi locality late evening today, injuring five persons,” Zadran was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency reported.

The officer said that an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor in his twitter account said that a few people were slightly injured in the two blasts.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the blasts.

A deadly blast outside a mosque in the western Herat city days ago killed 18 including a renowned cleric and injured 23 others. The hardliner Daesh or Islamic State outfit claimed responsibility for the attack.

