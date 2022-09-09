Five people were injured when a house collapsed in Azad Market area of North Delhi.

Delhi Police and Fire Department confirmed that as of now no death was reported, while the rescue operation is underway.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

“Rescue operation is in progress. Around six to seven labourers were trapped of which five have been shifted to a hospital. A NDRF team also reached the spot. Live detectors are being used to trace the trapped. Due to narrow lanes, JCB machines were unable to reach the spot,” fire official Ravinder Singh said.

According to fire department, a distress call was received regarding the incident at around 8.30 a.m., following which four fire tenders were rushed to the site.

Meanwhile, local police also reached the spot to assist the fire officials.

Details are awaited.

