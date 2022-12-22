INDIA

5 injured in fire at TN thermal power plant, 1 critical

NewsWire
0
0

Five persons were injured in a fire mishap at Unit II of Neyveli New Thermal Power Station (2×500 MW) in Cuddalore district on Thursday.

Sources in the Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) told IANS that the technical team of NLC is trying to ascertain the exact cause of the mishap.

The accident, according to some workers in plant, occurred at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday during the lignite burning process at Unit II.

N. Suresh, K. Suresh, S. Thirunavukarasu and D. Senthil Kumar, who were working for the Industrial Cooperative Service Society (ICSS) attached to the Neyveli Lignite Corporation, along with an employee, R. Dakshinamoorthy, were injured in the fire that erupted in the auxiliary lines of a boiler.

The condition of Tirunavukarasu, who suffered 80 per cent burns, is stated to be critical. The others have suffered 30-40 per cent burn injuries and have been admitted to a private hospital in Cuddalore.

It may be recalled that the fire mishap at the Neyveli Lignite Corporation is the third in the past two-and-a-half years.

20221222-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Surge in insolvency cases at NCLT mounts home buyers’ troubles

    Congress Kerala chief Sudhakaran dares Vijayan for a debate

    One arrested for smuggling gold at Chennai airport

    Maha excise sleuths seize spurious IMFL worth Rs 16 lakh