INDIA

5 injured in Manipur encounter

NewsWire
0
0

At least five persons were injured in a gun battle between a Village Defence Force (VDF) and a group of militants at Khamenlok along the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts in Manipur on Monday, police said.

Police officials said that the five injured were admitted to a Imphal hospital, where the condition of one is stated to be critical.

After the gun fight broke out between the VDF and the militants, security forces rushed to the area and then the armed militants managed to flee.

There were reports that a militant was killed in the firing but officials were yet to confirm it.

No major incidents of violence have been reported in the past three days from any district. With seven to 12 hours relaxations, curfew remained in force in 11 of the 16 districts of Manipur, while internet services have been suspended in the entire state since May 3.

20230612-231002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Can’t prosecute good Samaritan for providing oxygen amid 2nd wave: Delhi...

    2 M-4 Carbines, 1 AK rifle recovered from slain terrorists in...

    IndiGo flight’s tire bursts, but lands safely in Hubballi

    7 held for murder in Delhi’s Rohini