Five Islamic State (IS) militants were killed in airstrikes in Iraq’s central Salahudin Province, the Iraqi military said.

Their bodies were founded at dawn near an IS hideout bombarded by Iraqi aircraft the night before, said the Security Media Cell affiliated with the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Xinhua news agency reported.

The IS hideout is located in a rugged area of Wadi al-Udhaim in eastern Salahudin, near the neighboring province of Diyala, it said in a statement.

Wadi al-Udhaim is characterized by its rugged terrain and dense vegetation, which militants use to hide.

Over the past months, Iraqi security forces have conducted operations against extremist militants to crack down on their intensified activities.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, its remnants have since sneaked into urban centers, deserts and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

