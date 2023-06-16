INDIA

5 JeM terrorists held for killing civilian in J&K’s Anantnag

The police on Friday arrested five Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists responsible for the killing of a civilian in J&K’s Anantnag district.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG (South Kashmir), told reporters that five JeM terrorists responsible for killing a circus performer named Deepu Kumar on May 29 near Janglat Mandi in Anantnag town have been arrested.

Speaking to reporters, the DIG said, “Two persons belonging to Anantnag town were missing and our suspicion was focused on them. Based on technical evidence and human intelligence, we have finally been able to arrest the five terrorists involved in the murder of Deepu Kumar, who belonged to Udhampur district.”

