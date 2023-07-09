INDIA

5 killed, 10 injured in LPG cylinder blast in Pakistan’s building

At least five people were killed and around 10 others injured on Sunday in an LPG cylinder blast in a three-storied building on the Grand Trunk Road in Jhelum in Pakistan’s Punjab province.

Five bodies had been recovered and injured have been rushed to the Jhelum District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Hassan Tariq was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Four to five people were believed to be under the rubble and rescue efforts were under way to save them, he added

The explosion took place at around 9:45 a.m., after which the rescue teams launched rescue operation.

Tariq added that all senior doctors and staff were present at the DHQ hospital where the injured were being provided treatment while one seriously injured patient was referred to the Holy Family Hospital in Rawalpindi.

