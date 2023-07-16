Five people were killed while 13 others were injured as a bus they were travelling in plunged into a ravine in Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan’s Diamer district on Sunday.

Confirming the death toll, Diamer Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Ayaz said the deceased included three women, a child and a man, Dawn reported.

He said that the vehicle was heading to Gilgit from Lahore.

Rescue operation was launched and injured were rushed to local hospital, the SSP said.

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Haji Gulber Khan expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and ordered free of cost medical aid for the injured.

