WORLD

5 killed, 13 injured in clashes in Libya

NewsWire
0
0

Five people were killed and 13 others injured in a fresh wave of violent clashes in the western Libyan city of Zawiya, nearly 45 km west of the capital Tripoli, medics said.

The deaths include a 10-year-old girl, and “some injured people were in severe conditions,” the Medical Emergency Department said in a statement posted on its Facebook account on Monday.

Civilian homes and vehicles were also damaged in the clashes, the department added.

According to local media reports, the clashes that erupted early on Sunday between rival armed groups have stopped for now, Xinhua news agency reported.

A local official told Xinhua that “a ceasefire agreement is being prepared in the city”.

No official statement has been issued regarding the clashes so far.

A few weeks ago, violent clashes erupted in Tripoli between armed groups affiliated with each of the rival governments, killing more than 20 and injuring more than 140 people.

Libya has suffered political instability and chaos since Muammar Gaddafi’s fall in 2011.

20220927-011802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pretoria Capitals coaches Ford, Kallis confident of squad performing in all...

    Afghan civilians take up arms against Taliban

    Germany to distribute 19,500 more monkeypox vax doses

    Brisbane ends snap 3-day lockdown