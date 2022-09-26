Five people were killed and 13 others injured in a fresh wave of violent clashes in the western Libyan city of Zawiya, nearly 45 km west of the capital Tripoli, medics said.

The deaths include a 10-year-old girl, and “some injured people were in severe conditions,” the Medical Emergency Department said in a statement posted on its Facebook account on Monday.

Civilian homes and vehicles were also damaged in the clashes, the department added.

According to local media reports, the clashes that erupted early on Sunday between rival armed groups have stopped for now, Xinhua news agency reported.

A local official told Xinhua that “a ceasefire agreement is being prepared in the city”.

No official statement has been issued regarding the clashes so far.

A few weeks ago, violent clashes erupted in Tripoli between armed groups affiliated with each of the rival governments, killing more than 20 and injuring more than 140 people.

Libya has suffered political instability and chaos since Muammar Gaddafi’s fall in 2011.

