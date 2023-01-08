WORLD

5 killed, 23 injured as vehicle overturns in central Myanmar

Five women were killed and 23 others injured after a six-wheeled vehicle overturned in Myanmar’s capital Nay Pyi Taw.

The accident occurred when the vehicle’s right front tire blew, causing the car to veer off the road and overturn on the old Yangon-Mandalay highway near Yezin Agricultural University in Nay Pyi Taw, Xinua News Agency reported.

“Five women died on the spot,” a policeman said, adding that there were over 30 people aboard the car when the accident occurred.

The car, which came from the direction of Tatkon Town, was heading to Pyinmana Town when the accident occurred. The injured included 10 men and 13 women, who were sent to a hospital for medical treatment, he added.

“The wounded persons sustained injuries in chin, head and chest. But they are not critical,” a rescuer told Xinhua.

The police have filed a case against the driver for careless driving.

