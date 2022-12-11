WORLD

5 killed, 28 injured as bus turns turtle in Afghanistan

NewsWire
0
0

Five passengers were killed and 28 others injured as a passenger bus turned turtle in Afghanistan’s northern Kunduz province on Sunday.

The road accident occurred outside the provincial capital city of Kunduz early morning due to reckless driving, Xinhua News Agency reported quoting police.

Confirming the accident, provincial head for information and culture Matiullah Rohani told reporters that the injured travellers had been taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

While blaming carelessness of the driver for the deadly traffic accident, Rohani said related authorities would take steps to ensure highway traffic safety.

