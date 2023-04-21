INDIA

5 killed, 6 injured in Mizoram road accident

Five persons were killed and six others injured on Friday in Mizoram when a pickup truck travelling from Rajiv Nagar to Marpara collided with another truck in West Phaileng town in Mamit district, police said.

According to the police, three persons died on the spot while two others succumbed to their injuries on the way to a government hospital.

The six critically injured persons were brought to the civil hospital in Aizawl.

The deceased have been identified as Dev Kumar Chakma, Bonomota, Ayushi Chakma, Siki Chakma and Kajola.

Members of Mizoram’s leading NGO Young Mizo Association came forward to rescue the people.

Police, quoting the eyewitnesses, said that the collision of the two trucks occurred when the vehicles were negotiating a turn on the road.

Further details are awaited.

