Canindia News

5 killed after 14 rockets hit Kabul (Ld)

by 0

At least five people were killed and more than 25 injured after 14 rockets hit different parts of Kabul following two IED explosions in the Afghan capital, officials said.

The Interior Affairs Ministry said the rockets landed in Wazir Akbar Khan and Shahr-e-Naw areas in downtown Kabul; Chahar Qala, the Traffic Roundabout; the Gul-e-Surkh Roundabout in PD4, Sedarat Roundabout; the Spinzar Road in the center of the city; near the National Archive road in PD2; Lysee Maryam market; and the Panjsad Family area, TOLO News reported.

The two blasts occurred in the city’s Chehel Sutoon and Arzaan Qeemat areas.

Of the five victims, one was a security force member, according to the Ministry.

Most of those who were wounded in the rocket attacks were taken to Emergency Hospital in Shahr-e-Naw area in Kabul.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Taliban has denied its involvement.

–IANS

ksk/

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

APEC economies pledge joint efforts on post-Covid recovery

CanIndia New Wire Service

Kaspersky hires new Business Manager for India market

CanIndia New Wire Service

Chinese Defence Minister to visit Nepal on Nov 29

CanIndia New Wire Service

UK to set up national infrastructure bank amid pandemic

CanIndia New Wire Service

NASA set to launch new satellite to monitor rising sea level

CanIndia New Wire Service

HK tightens social distancing measures

CanIndia New Wire Service

Several rockets hit Kabul: Police

CanIndia New Wire Service

UN fears 200,000 people could flee Ethiopia conflict in 6 months

CanIndia New Wire Service

8 injured in US mall shooting

CanIndia New Wire Service

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested