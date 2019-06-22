5 killed as 10 houses burnt in lightning in Pakistan

Islamabad, June 28 (IANS) A big fire engulfed 10 houses in Gilgit-Baltistan region in Pakistan, leaving five people dead and two others injured on Thursday, local media reported.

The houses caught fire after the lightning strikes took place in the village Choutron of the Shigar district in Gilgit-Baltistan, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Three women and two children were among the deceased persons, the report said. The injured were shifted to the district hospital where their condition was reported critical.

After the fire broke out, local residents rushed to the site and started rescue operation as there were no rescue and firefighting teams in the area.

