5 killed as light aircraft crashes into hangar in Poland

Five people were killed, and five others were injured after a Cessna plane crashed into an airfield hangar in central Poland.

In the city of Chrcynno, the plane on Monday evening hit the hangar where people were sheltering, Andrzej Bartkowiak, chief commandant of the State Fire Service in Poland, said on social media, confirming the casualties.

He also said the plane was landing in bad weather, which might have led to the accident, Xinhua news agency reported.

There were three pilots on the plane, one of them died, one injured, and the third survived without injury, the Polish Press Agency cited Monika Nowakowska-Brynda from the State Fire Service as saying.

Other fatalities included people who took shelter, whose identities are yet to be known, she added.

