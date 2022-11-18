INDIA

5 killed as SUV crashed into moving trailer on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

NewsWire
0
0

Five persons were killed and another 4 critically injured when their speeding SUV rammed into a trailer truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway just before midnight on Thursday, police said on Friday.

The nine persons, who were from Mumbai, were coming from Pune in their SUV which collided into a trailer truck from the rear, near Khopoli, 9 km from the Bhor Ghat area on the expressway.

The SUV driver is suspected to have lost control and rammed into the unidentified trailer, which was on the left slow-lane for heavy vehicles.

The truck driver did not stop after the disaster and sped off, and efforts are on by the highway police to track him.

The victims who were instantaneously killed, have been identified as Anil Sanap, 38, from Pune, Rahul Pande, 30, from Navi Mumbai, Mumbaikars Wasim Kazi, 40, Abduli Khan, 32 from Kurla, and Ashutosh Gadkari, 24, from Andheri.

The injured are Bhanwarlal Khairal, 38 from Rajasthan, Amin Choudhary, 35 and Asiya Choudhar, 30, both from Kurla and SUV driver Mahindra Ambhore.

They have been admitted to the private MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and their condition is described as “stable but critical”.

The police are probing the exact causes leading to the collision and also on the lookout for the missing truck driver.

20221118-172805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Congress tussles: ‘After changes in Punjab, next will be Rajasthan’

    1 Indian firm paying average Rs 55 lakh after ransom attack

    Counting of votes begin in Manipur

    Rana Ayyub collected over Rs 2.5 cr, used Rs 29L for...