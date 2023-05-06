INDIA

5 killed as trucks rams into car in Bihar’s Vaishali

NewsWire
0
0

Five persons, travelling in a car, were killed after a truck rammed into their vehicle in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Saturday.

The police said that four of the deceased belong to one family and are native of a village that comes under Kati police station in Muzaffarpur and while another is a driver identified as Rohit Kumar, a native of Samastipur district.

The deceased were travelling in Maruti Alto car on Vaishali-Samastipur state highway at Chiknauta Chowk under Baligaon police station on Saturday afternoon around 3.30 p.m.

Saurav Suman, the SDPO of Mahua range, confirmed the accident.

“It was a head-on collision when a high speed truck rammed into an Alto car at Chiknauta Chowk. We have recovered the dead bodies trapped inside the car. After the collision, the truck dragged the car for a few meters,” Suman said.

The impact of the accident was such that the car literally mangled on the front side of the truck and was dragged for a few meters.

“We have removed both the vehicles and initiated legal proceedings,” he said.

20230506-210802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Death not due to gunshot, police on farmer’s death during tractor...

    IPL 2022: Rinku is an incredible player; we need to nurture...

    One District One Product Export Hub can capitalise on raw materials,...

    Mumbai jeweller shot dead in armed daylight heist