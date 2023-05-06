Five persons, travelling in a car, were killed after a truck rammed into their vehicle in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Saturday.

The police said that four of the deceased belong to one family and are native of a village that comes under Kati police station in Muzaffarpur and while another is a driver identified as Rohit Kumar, a native of Samastipur district.

The deceased were travelling in Maruti Alto car on Vaishali-Samastipur state highway at Chiknauta Chowk under Baligaon police station on Saturday afternoon around 3.30 p.m.

Saurav Suman, the SDPO of Mahua range, confirmed the accident.

“It was a head-on collision when a high speed truck rammed into an Alto car at Chiknauta Chowk. We have recovered the dead bodies trapped inside the car. After the collision, the truck dragged the car for a few meters,” Suman said.

The impact of the accident was such that the car literally mangled on the front side of the truck and was dragged for a few meters.

“We have removed both the vehicles and initiated legal proceedings,” he said.

