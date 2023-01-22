WORLD

5 killed in airstrike on IS militants in Iraq: Military

NewsWire
0
0

The death toll from Saturday’s airstrike on Islamic State (IS) militants in Iraq’s Salahudin province rose to five, the Iraqi military said.

Soldiers found the bodies of two IS militants and body parts of three other militants in the IS hideout that was bombed on Saturday by Iraqi aircraft in a rocky area in eastern Salahudin, in addition to weapons and an ammunition cache, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement from the Joint Operations Command (JOC).

On Saturday, an earlier JOC statement said that Iraqi aircraft carried out an airstrike on two IS militants in their hideout near Tuz Khurmato and killed them all.

The security situation in Iraq has been improving since the defeat of the IS in 2017. However, the IS militants have since melted into urban centres, deserts, and rugged areas, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.

20230123-043803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Tunisia, France ink financing agreement worth 200 mn euros

    14 injured in mass Texas shooting, suspect arrested

    T20 World Cup: Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by 1 run in thriller

    Global food commodity prices decline in July: FAO