5 killed in Bihar in accidents during Chhath Puja, 15 injured

Patna, Nov 3 (IANS) Two incidents claimed five lives and left more than 15 injured in Bihar during Chhath Puja celebrations on Sunday. The deceased, included two women and two children.

A police official said one incident took place in the Hasanpur area of Samastipur district.

Hasanpur Police Station in-charge Chandrakant told IANS the devotees had gathered near a pond in Badgaon area where the wall of a temple collapsed over them, leaving three dead and 10 injured.

The injured are undergoing treatment in hospital, he said.

Earlier, two children died in a stampede in Aurangabad’s Surya Temple on Saturday night during the fair in Dev town. At least seven people were injured in the incident.

The deceased were identified as Prince Kumar (4) of Bhojpur district and Rinku Kumari (7) of Patna’s Bihta. The injured are being treated in Aurangabad Sadar hospital, a police official said.

–IANS

