5 killed in car-truck collision in UP’s Deoria

Five persons, including four women from the same family, died in a collision between a car and a truck at Phulwaria intersection of Bhatparrani police circle on Monday.

Three persons were critically injured and admitted to a hospital.

The incident took place at around 10.30 a.m. when a car and a truck coming from the opposite direction, collided head on.

After the incident, people gathered on the spot and caught the truck driver. All those who died are residents of Rudrapur. They were going to Mairwa in Bihar for worship.

Then deceased have been identified as Pramila Devi, 50, Trishula, 40, Geeta, 45, Siddhi, 35 and Ripusudan, 3.

Devesh, Anjana and Gudiya were injured. All have been admitted to the district hospital.

