5 killed in market drive-by shooting in Iran

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in a drive-by shooting attack on a market in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh.

Armed assailants driving two motorcycles on Wednesday opened fire on people as well as police and security forces in Izeh’s central market in Khuzestan Province, Tasnim news agency quoted Khuzestan’s deputy governor for security affairs Valiollah Hayati as saying, reports Xinhua news agency.

He said three young men, one nine-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman were killed in the attack, adding some of the wounded are in critical condition.

A search has begun to identify and arrest those behind the “terrorist attack,” Hayati said, noting security has been restored to the city.

According to another report by the semi-official Fars news agency, the assailants were armed with Kalashnikov rifles.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

20221117-072003

