5 killed in Odisha after bus comes in contact with live wire

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (IANS) At least five persons were killed and over 30 injured after a bus in which they were travelling caught fire after coming in contact with an overhead power transmission line in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday, police said.

The accident took place near Nandarajpur under the Golanthara police limits of Ganjam district.

The passengers were on their way to attend an engagement ceremony when the bus came in contact with an 11 KV power transmission line.

Locals, police and fire service personnel later rescued the passengers.

Berhampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Pinak Mishra said the injured have been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Transport Minister Padmanabh Behera said that an inquiry would be conducted into the incident and action would be taken accordingly.

–IANS

