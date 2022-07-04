At least five people were killed and 16 others injured in shooting at a July 4 Independence Day parade near the US’ Chicago city on Monday, reports said.

Five people have been shot dead, as per city officials, in the parade in Highland Park, north of Chicago, which was suddenly halted about 10 minutes after it began as gunshots were heard, the BBC reported.

“This is an active incident,” city officials said in an update on Highland Park’s website, advising those in the area to “shelter in place.”

Local Congressman Brad Schneider, who was present at the occasion, tweeted that he was “hearing of loss of life”.

“Today a shooter struck in Highland Park during the Independence Day parade. My campaign team and I were gathering at the start of the parade when shooting started. My team and I are safe and secure. We are monitoring the situation closely and in touch with the Mayor.

“Hearing of loss of life and others injured. My condolences to the family and loved ones; my prayers for the injured and for my community; and my commitment to do everything I can to make our children, our towns, our nation safer. Enough is enough!”

One reporter saw five people with blood on them, according to a Chicago newspaper.

It quoted a a local resident as saying that he heard “20 to 25 shots, which were in rapid succession. So it couldn’t have been just a handgun or a shotgun”.

Highland Park’s Mayor said the festival had been cancelled and asked people to avoid the downtown area.

20220704-234603